Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Rated for PS4 and Xbox One - News

posted 1 hour ago

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition has been rated for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.

The game was previously rated for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC by the Korean Game Rating Board.





Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel were both released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.

