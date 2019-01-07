Granblue Fantasy Versus More Playable Characters to be Announced Soon - News

Cygames announced more playable characters for Granblue Fantasy Versus will be revealed during the Granblue Fantasy 5th Anniversary Special live stream, according to director Tetsuya Fukuhara.

The fifth anniversary of Granblue Fantasy will be on March 10 and in previous years the anniversary live streams were held the Sunday before.

View a gameplay trailer of the game below:





Granblue Fantasy Versus will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2019.

Thanks Gematsu.

