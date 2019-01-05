Resident Evil 2 Trophy List Revealed - News

The Trophy list for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 2 has appeared online on PSN Profiles. The Xbox achievements list will likely be identical.

View the complete Trophy list below (Warning: Possible Spoilers):

Non-Hidden Trophies:

Raccoon City Native – Obtain all trophies – Platinum

A Hero Emerges – Complete Leon’s story – Silver

A Heroine Emerges – Complete Claire’s story – Silver

Hip to Add Squares – Increase your inventory slots – Bronze

Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Gun – Defeat an enemy with a knife – Bronze

That’ll Hold ‘Em – Use Wooden Boards to board up a window – Bronze

A Vault-like Mind – Open a portable safe – Bronze

First Break-In – Open a dial safe – Bronze

Bon Appetit – Shoot the grenade you fed to an enemy – Bronze

Zombie Roundup – Kill 3 enemies at once with a sub-weapon – Bronze

Like Skeet Shooting – Shoot a zombie dog or a licker out of the air – Bronze

Keep Their Heads Ringin’ – Paralyse a licker’s sense of hearing – Bronze

Hats Off! – Shoot Tyrant’s hat off his head – Bronze

Treasure Hunter – Using the photo hints, find 2 hidden items – Bronze

A Waist of Space – Expand inventory slots to max – Bronze

Lore Explorer – Read all of the files – Bronze

Complete Vermin Extermination – Destroy all Mr. Raccoons – Silver

Master of Unlocking – Open all safes and locks in the game – Silver

Hardcore Rookie – Complete Leon’s story on “Hardcore” game mode – Gold

Hardcore College Student – Complete Claire’s story on “Hardcore” game mode – Gold

Frugalist – Complete the game without using a recovery item – Silver

Minimalist – Clear the game without opening the item box – Silver

A Small Carbon Footprint – Take 14000 steps of fewer in one playthrough – Silver

Never-Ending Rain – Escape the police station – Bronze

Hack Complete – Complete Ada’s Segment – Bronze

The Basics of Survival – Combine two items together – Bronze

Customizer – Customize a weapon – Bronze

Eat This! – Counterattack with a sub-weapon – Bronze

Vermin Extermination – Destroy a Mr. Raccoon – Bronze

Hidden Trophies:

Bronze - Welcome to the city of the Dead - Make it to the police station.

Bronze - Path to the Goddess - Solve the Goddess Statue puzzle.

Bronze - Hide and Seek - Complete Sherry's segment.

Bronze - A Great Need for a Shower - Escape from the sewers.

Silver - Broken Umbrella - Witness the true ending.

Silver - Gotcha! - Defeat Stage 2 G using the crane only once.

Bronze - One Slick Super-spy - Use only the EMF Visualizer to complete Ada's gameplay segment.

Bronze - Young Escape - Escape the bedroom within 60 seconds during Sherry's segment.

Bronze - With Time to Spare - Defeat Stage 4 G with 4+ minutes left until detonation.

Bronze - In The Blink of an Eye - Defeat Super Tyrant with 5+ minutes left until detonation.

Gold - Leon "S." Kennedy - Complete Leon's story on "Standard" or "Hardcore" with an S rank.

Gold - Sizzling Scarlet hero - Complete Claire's story on "Standard" or "Hardcore" with an S rank.

Bronze - Grim Reaper - Complete "The 4th Survivor" extra mode.

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

Thanks ResetEra.

