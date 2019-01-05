Resident Evil 2 Trophy List Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 311 Views
The Trophy list for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 2 has appeared online on PSN Profiles. The Xbox achievements list will likely be identical.
View the complete Trophy list below (Warning: Possible Spoilers):
Non-Hidden Trophies:
- Raccoon City Native – Obtain all trophies – Platinum
- A Hero Emerges – Complete Leon’s story – Silver
- A Heroine Emerges – Complete Claire’s story – Silver
- Hip to Add Squares – Increase your inventory slots – Bronze
- Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Gun – Defeat an enemy with a knife – Bronze
- That’ll Hold ‘Em – Use Wooden Boards to board up a window – Bronze
- A Vault-like Mind – Open a portable safe – Bronze
- First Break-In – Open a dial safe – Bronze
- Bon Appetit – Shoot the grenade you fed to an enemy – Bronze
- Zombie Roundup – Kill 3 enemies at once with a sub-weapon – Bronze
- Like Skeet Shooting – Shoot a zombie dog or a licker out of the air – Bronze
- Keep Their Heads Ringin’ – Paralyse a licker’s sense of hearing – Bronze
- Hats Off! – Shoot Tyrant’s hat off his head – Bronze
- Treasure Hunter – Using the photo hints, find 2 hidden items – Bronze
- A Waist of Space – Expand inventory slots to max – Bronze
- Lore Explorer – Read all of the files – Bronze
- Complete Vermin Extermination – Destroy all Mr. Raccoons – Silver
- Master of Unlocking – Open all safes and locks in the game – Silver
- Hardcore Rookie – Complete Leon’s story on “Hardcore” game mode – Gold
- Hardcore College Student – Complete Claire’s story on “Hardcore” game mode – Gold
- Frugalist – Complete the game without using a recovery item – Silver
- Minimalist – Clear the game without opening the item box – Silver
- A Small Carbon Footprint – Take 14000 steps of fewer in one playthrough – Silver
- Never-Ending Rain – Escape the police station – Bronze
- Hack Complete – Complete Ada’s Segment – Bronze
- The Basics of Survival – Combine two items together – Bronze
- Customizer – Customize a weapon – Bronze
- Eat This! – Counterattack with a sub-weapon – Bronze
- Vermin Extermination – Destroy a Mr. Raccoon – Bronze
Hidden Trophies:
- Bronze - Welcome to the city of the Dead - Make it to the police station.
- Bronze - Path to the Goddess - Solve the Goddess Statue puzzle.
- Bronze - Hide and Seek - Complete Sherry's segment.
- Bronze - A Great Need for a Shower - Escape from the sewers.
- Silver - Broken Umbrella - Witness the true ending.
- Silver - Gotcha! - Defeat Stage 2 G using the crane only once.
- Bronze - One Slick Super-spy - Use only the EMF Visualizer to complete Ada's gameplay segment.
- Bronze - Young Escape - Escape the bedroom within 60 seconds during Sherry's segment.
- Bronze - With Time to Spare - Defeat Stage 4 G with 4+ minutes left until detonation.
- Bronze - In The Blink of an Eye - Defeat Super Tyrant with 5+ minutes left until detonation.
- Gold - Leon "S." Kennedy - Complete Leon's story on "Standard" or "Hardcore" with an S rank.
- Gold - Sizzling Scarlet hero - Complete Claire's story on "Standard" or "Hardcore" with an S rank.
- Bronze - Grim Reaper - Complete "The 4th Survivor" extra mode.
Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.
Thanks ResetEra.
Cant wait to play this game. it is my most anticipated game of the year.