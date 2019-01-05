New Nintendo Releases This Week - New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - News

/ 221 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 21 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

January 10

A Ch'ti Bundle

BQM -BlockQuest Maker-

Bury me, my Love

Caveblazers

Clock Simulator

Combat Score

Double Cross

Everything

Grab Lab

HoPiKo

Inside My Radio

Knock 'Em Down! Bowling

Lightseekers

Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes

Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition

SEGA Ages: Out Run

Snowbarding: The Next Phase

January 11

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Hive Jump

Stellar Interface

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles