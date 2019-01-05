New Nintendo Releases This Week - New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 221 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 21 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
January 10
- A Ch'ti Bundle
- BQM -BlockQuest Maker-
- Bury me, my Love
- Caveblazers
- Clock Simulator
- Combat Score
- Double Cross
- Everything
- Grab Lab
- HoPiKo
- Inside My Radio
- Knock 'Em Down! Bowling
- Lightseekers
- Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes
- Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition
- SEGA Ages: Out Run
- Snowbarding: The Next Phase
January 11
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Hive Jump
- Stellar Interface
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
1 Comments
Never got a chance to play Vesperia, so definitely hyped for it.