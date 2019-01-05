Analyst: Microsoft Studios Will Continue Acquisitions, Next Xbox Will Likely Have VR - News

Microsoft at E3 2018 and the Xbox X018 event announced it had acquired developers Obsidian Entertainment, inXile Entertainment, Undead Labs, Playground Games, Ninja Theory, and Compulsion. IDC Analyst Lewis Ward speaking with GamingBolt that Microsoft is not done acquiring developers.

"Well Microsoft doesn’t still have as large a game developer base as either Sony or Nintendo even after these acquisitions, as far as I can tell. This is a signal that Microsoft wants to put out more exclusives for Win10 devices moving forward and we’ll likely see more acquisitions as they continue to bolster their first party lineup by plugging “holes” in genres and subgenres they think will grow relatively quickly over time," said Ward.

Ward continued saying that the next generation Xbox will have virtual reality support.

"Microsoft wants to be more of enabler for other Win10-based hardware and software providers," he added. "There’s no reason Xbox One X can’t play Windows Mixed Reality games right now. I’m not sure why Microsoft hasn’t pulled that trigger on that, but they’ll very likely be in this space with their next-gen console. The bottom line is that while a lot of people are still down on VR, I expect 2018 global spending on off-the-shelf software, which is primarily games, on all platforms (consoles, PCs and mobile devices), to roughly double up 2017’s spending total, and wind up in the $1 billion range this year."

