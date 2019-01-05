Nintendo Mobile Games Earned $348 Million in Revenue in 2018 - News

Nintendo's mobile games earned $348 million in revenue in 2018, according to research firm Sensor Tower. That represents a 15 percent increase over 2017. Of the total nearly $117 million was earned worldwide in the fourth quarter, a 47 percent increase year-over-year.

Fire Emblem Heroes accounted for 66 percent of the revenue with $230 million earned worldwide. The game has grossed $487 million to date. Dragalia Lost released near the end of the third quarter and earned $58.4 million in revenue. Two thirds of that figure came from Japan.

Nintendo plans to release Mario Kart Tour on mobile before the end of March.

