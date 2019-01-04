The Last of Us Part II Multiplayer to Feature Character Customization and In-Game Store - News

A job listing at Naughty Dog for "Multiplayer Sever Programmer" has revealed some information on the multiplayer in The Last of Us Part II. The multiplayer will feature character customization and an in-game store.

Here is an summary of the job listing:

On the Naughty Dog Multiplayer Team, we strive to find the intersection point between the incredible theming our award winning games are known for and the sweaty competitive matches our fans have come to love. The programmers on our team are entrusted to use the extent of their creativity to build the systems needed to achieve this goal.

We are looking for a server programmer who loves constructing a scalable, stable, and secure ecosystem of services for players to enjoy. You will usher them through the entire multiplayer experience, from first login, through matchmaking, and then granting rewards players can use to customize their characters in the store. As one of the caretakers of the live environment, you will be a critical part of the team that launches the game’s services.

