The Last of Us Part II Multiplayer to Feature Character Customization and In-Game Store

A job listing at Naughty Dog for "Multiplayer Sever Programmer" has revealed some information on the multiplayer in The Last of Us Part II. The multiplayer will feature character customization and an in-game store.
Here is an summary of the job listing:
On the Naughty Dog Multiplayer Team, we strive to find the intersection point between the incredible theming our award winning games are known for and the sweaty competitive matches our fans have come to love. The programmers on our team are entrusted to use the extent of their creativity to build the systems needed to achieve this goal.
We are looking for a server programmer who loves constructing a scalable, stable, and secure ecosystem of services for players to enjoy. You will usher them through the entire multiplayer experience, from first login, through matchmaking, and then granting rewards players can use to customize their characters in the store. As one of the caretakers of the live environment, you will be a critical part of the team that launches the game’s services.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Can't wait to try the multiplayer in TLOU2. I'm almost even more hyped about that than its singleplayer. I'm still playing TLOU mp now and then.
Please, please, please hire someone able to do a functioning matchmaking. It was already pretty bad in TLOU, it's just disgusting and sometimes gamebreaking in Uncharted 4.
True. Matchmaking could be A LOT better in Naughty Dog games.
Their monetization of TLoU multiplayer was ass. There was no way to acquire new individual DLC weapons outside of just paying for them with real money. You could use the preset classes that let you use those new weapons but that's not enough. While it sucks that games sell powerful new weapons for real money, at least have the option for people to buy them with in-game money. U4 had in-game lootboxes but AT LEAST you could get new weapons to make your own custom classes, even if the lootboxes are random. Love the TLoU MP but it needs to be handled better.
Why are you being downvoted? Is the in-game store not based around real momey?
I don't know why he's being downvoted but he can have an upvote from me :-)
Maybe people think it's ironic that he mentions microtransactions when his favorite game series is FIFA. I dunno?
Because it's a Sony game. People are all too happy to shit on Activision/EA for having microtransactions but if Sony do it then there's no criticism allowed!
