Super Lucky's Tale Might Be Coming to the Switch

It appears Playful Corp might be porting its platformer, Super Lucky’s Tale, to the Nintendo Switch. The news comes from the studio's concept artist that mentioned they were working on "environment assets for the upcoming Nintendo Switch port."

Here is an overview of the game:

Super Lucky’s Tale is a delightful, playground platformer for all ages that follows Lucky, the ever-optimistic and lovable hero, on his quest to find his inner strength and help his beloved sister rescue the Book of Ages from the nefarious Jinx. Head back to the era of classic platformers with challenges players of all skill levels and all ages can enjoy.

Super Lucky’s Tale is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

