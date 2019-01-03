Simulation Game Everything Coming to Switch Next Week - News

Publisher Double Fine Presents announced the interactive simulation game by David OReilly, Everything, is coming to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 10. The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Whoever you are, whatever you are and where ever you are, you’re in the middle – that’s the game.

Everything is an interactive simulation game where every single object in the Universe is a playable character, from atoms to animals to planets to galaxies. The player can manipulate the world in infinite ways and construct their own, while exploring the interconnected relationships between everything. Narrated by the late British philosopher Alan Watts.

