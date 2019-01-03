DYING: Reborn Headed to Switch Later This Month - News

Publisher Coconut Island Studio and developer Nekcome Entertainment announced DYING: Reborn is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this month on January 17. It is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the Nintendo Switch Edition trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

DYING: Reborn is a First-Person ‘Room Escape’ puzzle game, in which players must tackle all kinds of puzzles in a series of dark and eerie rooms.

Story:

In the first of 6 chapters, protagonist Mathew finds himself waking up in a strange hotel with little recollection of what has lead him there. At this dark hour a mysterious character contacts him, claiming he prepared a series of trials for Mathew to ‘pay for the enormous mistake he made a long time ago’...and a grave punishment awaiting him should he fail to pass these…

Gameplay:

Solve puzzles in a fully 3D environment by discovering items, interacting with everything around you and using your brains as well as your imagination.

Collect fragments of data that ultimately will lead to learning the truth behind Mathew’s dark predicament.

Key Features:

6 chapters full of adventure gameplay, containing intriguing characters and a bizarre plot

Puzzles that provide both challenge and mystery

An eerie atmosphere in which players will unravel things going far beyond their imagination….and their guts.

