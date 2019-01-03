Kingdom Hearts III Director Explains Why It Has Taken So Long for the Game to Release - News

/ 297 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Kingdom Hearts III co-director Tai Yasue speaking with Newsweek discussed why it took so long for Square Enix to develop the game.

"Our current engine is great in terms of developing a high end AAA title, but because there was a change in technology and work flows, it took some time for the team to adapt and adjust," said Yasue.





"I’m truly sorry to have kept everyone waiting for so long!" Yasue added. "It took a while, but we really wanted to make sure the game met everyone’s expectations. I hope, more than I’ve hoped for anything else in my 20 years of making games, that you all enjoy it."

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles