NPD Analyst: PS5 and Next Gen Xbox to be Announced in 2019, PS4 and Xbox One Sales to Decline

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella speaking with GamingBolt has forecasted that Sony and Microsoft will announce the PlayStation 5 and next generation Xbox later this year with a 2020 launch for the consoles.

"I’m forecasting announcements in 2019 for 2020 launches for both PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox," said Piscatella. "However, I do think we’ve moved past the traditional generational model. I expect both manufacturers to add features that will further blur these lines."

Piscatella added that he expects sales for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to drop in 2019 as the current console cycle starts winding down as Sony and Microsoft shift their focus to the next generation.

"I forecast both PS4 and Xbox One hardware unit sales to decline in the single-digit percentages next year, but more because we’re nearing the latter stages of the cycle, and I don’t anticipate either making drastic moves on price," he said. "Both systems have done well in the US, but 2019 will likely be a transition year as we move into 2020."

There is a rumor that Microsoft is working on two next generation Xbox consoles that will launch in holiday 2020.

