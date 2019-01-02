NPD Analyst: PS5 and Next Gen Xbox to be Announced in 2019, PS4 and Xbox One Sales to Decline - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 2,003 Views
NPD analyst Mat Piscatella speaking with GamingBolt has forecasted that Sony and Microsoft will announce the PlayStation 5 and next generation Xbox later this year with a 2020 launch for the consoles.
"I’m forecasting announcements in 2019 for 2020 launches for both PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox," said Piscatella. "However, I do think we’ve moved past the traditional generational model. I expect both manufacturers to add features that will further blur these lines."
Piscatella added that he expects sales for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to drop in 2019 as the current console cycle starts winding down as Sony and Microsoft shift their focus to the next generation.
"I forecast both PS4 and Xbox One hardware unit sales to decline in the single-digit percentages next year, but more because we’re nearing the latter stages of the cycle, and I don’t anticipate either making drastic moves on price," he said. "Both systems have done well in the US, but 2019 will likely be a transition year as we move into 2020."
There is a rumor that Microsoft is working on two next generation Xbox consoles that will launch in holiday 2020.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
"PS4 and XBOX One sales to decline"... youdontsay.gif
"decline in the single-digit percentages next year" hard time interpreting it. means going below 10%? means they gonna sell less than 10% than this year? decline less than 10%? both seem unlikely... thoughts?
Pretty sure it means the sales will decline less than 10% from this year.
- +1
I think it means between 91% and 100% of last years sales.
- +1
And people thought PS4 would pass 100m, it's finished if PS5 is unveiled this year.
I mean it's at 90m now, even if PS5 were announced tomorrow it would probably at least crawl over the finish line. The people who thought it would make 120 million are the ones who will be disappointed.
- +4
So you think that the PS4 sales will suddenly stop when the PS5 is announced? the PS2 continued to sell well despite the PS3 in its early days, and it was the same with the PS3/PS4, so don't worry about the PS4 it will end up above 100 million and I would even say that it will do better than the wii and the PS1.
- +5
Because consoles instantly stop selling as soon as their successor is announced! 100 million is already guaranteed, but some of the higher predictions like 120 million plus aren't looking too likely. It'll definitely surpass the Wii/PS1 and the GB is still a possibility. So it'll either be the 3rd or 4th best selling console of all time. What a failure! :P
- +2
Yeah I'd say 100m is almost certain, and 110m is doable. 120m probably not.
- 0
I agree. The GB will be its final stretch goal. Place your bets now lol
- 0
Whoops, meant to say substantially.
- -1
PS4 will pass 100M well before the end of the year, it needs 10 M more. What are you on about ?
- -1
Are you kidding? You must be... Right?
- +3
you serious ? PS2 made 50m after PS3 launched, yes now it's other times but still 50m then cannot go to 0m now or even 5m, PS3 and 360 both sold only 7m after xbox one and ps4 launched because they were just expensive machines and microsoft and sony couldn't cut the price more, and the didn't want. now with ps4 na xbox one these are cheaper machines, much cheaper to produce than what was ps3 and 360 back in 2012 or 2013. so they will cut the price to 199 for the base and maybe 149 year or two after this. so I can guarantee that PS4 will easily pass 120m, even has a chance to reach 150M ;)
but 2019 will not have new consoles, therefore PS4 will make another 15M at worst or 17-18M at best.with this PS4 is already well ahead of 100M. by the end of next year
- +3
@SuperNintend0rk just see every other Sony console except PS3 ...
- 0
I think it'll be lucky if it passes the GB but I guess we'll have to wait and see...
- 0
Dammit, I was one of the guys who was predicting 130 million tops! Hmmm...just because the PS5 releases doesn't really mean anything. They're gonna have to price it right or else people will just keep on buying the PS4 anyway.
And this also pretty much guarantees that the FFVII Remake will be a PS5 launch title. I'm almost 100% certain. That's why it has been so hush-hush.
- 0
17.5 million per year, and he said it is declining less than 10%, so 15+M.
That alone would put PS4 at almost 110 at 2019 fiscal year end.
It can totally sell 10M or more on 2020 and beyond.
120+M is still holding
- 0