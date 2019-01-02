Anthem VIP Demo Playable Later This Month - News

Electronic Arts announced the VIP demo for Anthem will be playable from January 25 to 27. In order to play the VIP demo you must pre-order the game or be an Origin Access or EA Access subscriber.

Anyone who plays the VIP demo will get an exclusive in-game item that shows people you were one of the first to play.

To access the demo if you pre-order the game you will be given a code and must contact the retailer you pre-ordered the game from. Origin Access and EA Access subscribers will be given access automatically to the demo.

Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019.

