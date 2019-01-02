Unannounced Kunio-kun Game Rated in Taiwan for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

Izasuze! Kobayashi-san has been rated by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The rating features an image of Masao Kobayashi from the Kunio-kun series.





Here is a list of other new ratings from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue for the PlayStation 4.

Georifters for the Nintendo Switch.

