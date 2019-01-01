Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Was the Best-Selling Game on Amazon in 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 891 Views
Amazon has revealed the best-sellers of 2018 in video games on its website and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the best-selling game. Six of the top 10 best-selling games on Amazon were for the Nintendo Switch, while the other four were for the PlayStation 4.
The next two games outside the top 10 were Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII and Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Xbox One.
Here are the top 10 best-selling games on Amazon in 2018:
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
- Super Mario Party (NS)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)
- Super Mario Odyssey (NS)
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! (NS)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4)
- God of War (PS4)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS)
3 Comments
Surprised at SMP over Spider-Man. Anyway, Smash Bros is just dominating. Very impressive.
Smash is selling like gangbusters but Mario Party being over Spider-Man on Amazon shouldn't come as a surprise. PS4 and PS4 games has done terribly on Amazon for the past year. Many PS4 exclusives couldn't even be preordered on Amazon in 2018.
Why couldn't they be preordered? Is it because Amazon sometimes discounts games below the MSRP at launch?
I'm more surprised BOTW is still number 10 despite being almost a year old by the start of this year.
Makes sense more would be going physical over digital for Switch when compared to PS4/Xbox but even then, Switch games are selling well in general. Mario Kart DX has been out of stock consistently throughout 2018 due to high demand on Amazon, and that's only 5th place.