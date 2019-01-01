Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Was the Best-Selling Game on Amazon in 2018 - News

Amazon has revealed the best-sellers of 2018 in video games on its website and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the best-selling game. Six of the top 10 best-selling games on Amazon were for the Nintendo Switch, while the other four were for the PlayStation 4.

The next two games outside the top 10 were Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII and Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Xbox One.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games on Amazon in 2018:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Super Mario Party (NS) Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Super Mario Odyssey (NS) Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) God of War (PS4) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS)

