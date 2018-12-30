New Nintendo Releases This Week - Xenon Valkyrie+ - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 470 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 15 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
January 1
- Xenon Valkyrie+
January 3
- Animated Jigsaws: Wild Animals
- Catastronauts
- Don't Sink
- Dreamwalker
- JCB Pioneer: Mars
- Job the Leprechaun
- Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Fighter's History
- Mentori Puzzle
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces
- The Aquatix Adventure of the Last Human
- Unicornicopia
January 4
- Fitness Boxing
- 99Seconds
- Mad Age & This Guy
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
