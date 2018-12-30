New Nintendo Releases This Week - Xenon Valkyrie+ - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 15 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

January 1

Xenon Valkyrie+

January 3

Animated Jigsaws: Wild Animals

Catastronauts

Don't Sink

Dreamwalker

JCB Pioneer: Mars

Job the Leprechaun

Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Fighter's History

Mentori Puzzle

Pic-a-Pix Pieces

The Aquatix Adventure of the Last Human

Unicornicopia

January 4

Fitness Boxing

99Seconds

Mad Age & This Guy

