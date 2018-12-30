Next SaGa Game Will Have Several Protagonists According to Series Creator - News

SaGa series creator Akitoshi Kawazu revealed via Twitter the game game in the series will have several protagonists.

"The next one will also have multiple protagonists," said Kawazu. "Though I think it will take a different form from SaGa: Scarlet Grace. Please look forward to it. I wonder if it’s OK to say that?"

Thanks Gematsu.

