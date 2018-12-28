Streets of Rage 4 Screenshots Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 626 Views
Publisher Dotemu and developer Lizardcube have released new screenshots for Streets of Rage 4.
View them below:
Thanks IGN.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
4 Comments
Cannot wit for this, I personally love the art.
*wait
Looks cool
What platforms?
PC and consoles I imagine.
I don't like the art direction, but I can live with it if the game is good.
Yeah, I would have preferred that they pulled a Sonic Mania and went with 16 bit graphics for nostalgia. But as long as the gameplay is good the art won't bother me too much.
Art could be better but it's not the worst and I'm still interested.
