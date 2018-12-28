From Software Working on 2 Unannounced Titles - News

/ 636 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with 4Gamer.net revealed the company has two unannounced titles in development.





"While it isn’t the time to discuss details, they’re both [From Software]-esque games," said Miyazaki. "We’ll need a little more time, but we’ll be able to tell everyone more about them once they take shape."

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles