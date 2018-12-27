Atlus Registers Domains for Persona 5 B, Persona 5 M and Persona 5 S - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 1,313 Views
Ryu's Office, the marketing solutions business partner that has previously handled Atlus' domain name registrations, has registered several domains related to Persona 5.
Here is teh list of registered domains:
Thanks Persona Central.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
Most plausible rumor I've heard is that we're getting: Persona 5 R (PS4 Rerelease with new content) | Persona 5 S (S for Switch) | Persona 5 M (M for Microsoft, Xbox and Windows Store crossplay/crossbuy version) | Persona 5 Battle (fighting game based on Persona 5). It makes sense that it would come to Xbox and Switch. Xbox execs have teased it a few times now, most recently yesterday it was teased by Adam Isgreen, creative director for MS Studios Publishing (2nd party division). Meanwhile, Joker in Smash was a good indicator that the game is coming to Switch. As for P5B, a fighter makes sense as the previous Persona fighters sold pretty well. R on the other hand was trademarked over a year ago at the same time as Persona 5 Dancing, so it does seem likely that it is for the rerelease version, similar to P4G and P3P.
That's a win for everyone.
- +1
That would make alot of sense.
- 0
S Stands for Swiiiiiiiiiiiitch!!!!!
Damn. I don't have a Swiiiiiiiiiiiitch, I only have a Switch.
- +3
S stands for Sales!
- +1
I just want a P3 Remake.
Persona 5 Sun & Moon.
E W W
- 0