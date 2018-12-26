PlayStation Plus Games for January 2019 Announced - News

/ 1,036 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for January 2019 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4:

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion

Portal Knights

Steep

PlayStation 3:

Amplitude

Zone of the Enders HD Collection

PlayStation Vita:

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion

Super Mutant Alien Assault

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles