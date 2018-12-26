PlayStation Plus Games for January 2019 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 1,036 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for January 2019 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
PlayStation 4:
- Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion
- Portal Knights
- Steep
PlayStation 3:
- Amplitude
- Zone of the Enders HD Collection
PlayStation Vita:
- Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion
- Super Mutant Alien Assault
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
I was planning to try out steep at one point on. Now I will get the chance. Maybe Amplitude as well... I guess this month falls into the semi-decent category.
- +11
I almost purchased Steep on BF but decided to push it back on the list until next year in favor of another game with a sale price I couldn't pass up. Looks like I win this round. lol
- +4
I'm happy with Steep alone. Nice winter game and something different...liked the demo but never got around to buy it.
Wow. I never even realized that Steep ever released. I just remember that one trailer at E3 and then news pretty much disappeared around it.
Hmm, might try out Steep.