Xbox Countdown Sale Discounts Games Up to 65% Off - News

Microsoft has revealed the Countdown sale for the Xbox One and Xbox 360 that discounts over 800 digital games up to 65 percent off. More than 200 games are $10 or less. Xbox Live Gold members receive up to 10 percent on top of the current Countdown deals.

Some key games on sale include Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Battlefield V, Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Sea of Thieves.

You can check out the full list of deals here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

