Control Gets World Trailer

Remedy Entertainment has released a new trailer for the upcoming supernatural action adventure game, Control, that is focused on the game's world.

Here is an overview of the game:

Control is set in a unique and ever-changing world that juxtaposes our familiar reality with the strange and unexplainable. After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, players will take on the role of Jesse Faden (Courtney Hope), the new Director struggling to regain Control. This sandbox-style, gameplay-driven experience built on the proprietary Northlight engine will challenge players to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts, and reactive environments while fighting through the deep and mysterious worlds Remedy is known and loved for.

Control will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

