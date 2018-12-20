New Lemmings Game Out Now for iOS and Android - News

/ 135 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sad Puppy have released a new free-to-play Lemmings game for iOS and Android.





Here is an overview of the game:

The only official Lemmings game! Lemmings is back and bigger than ever!

The classic 90s puzzle game, re-imagined for the best experience on your mobile device!

Embark on an epic journey through the wonders of the universe, rescuing cute, lovable Lemmings by guiding them through levels filled with hazards and traps.

Set your Lemmings to work, transforming each planet you visit from a hostile environment to a fun-filled utopia where your Lemmings can let their hair down and party!

Let’s go!

Key Features:

Simple, one touch controls mean you can save Lemmings any time, anywhere!

Thousands of levels filled with puzzles, traps and hazards!

Voyage through the universe, building planets for your Lemmings to party on!

Discover and collect unique tribes of Lemmings. You’ll never know who you’ll find next!

Compete against players across the globe in tournaments for huge prizes!

A network connection is required.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles