Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Remains Atop the Japanese Charts - News

/ 937 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its second week with sales of 406,617 units, according to Media Create for the week ending December 16.

God Eater 3 (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 150,523 units. Judgment (PS4) debuted in third with sales of 148,246 units. Senran Kagura: Peach Ball & Reflexions Double Pack (NS) debuted in 12th with sales of 10,321 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 281,213 units. The PS4 sold 81,594 units, the 3DS sold 20,037 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,647 units and Xbox One sold 1,051 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 406,617 (1,627,152) [PS4] God Eater 3 (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 12/13/18) – 150,523 (New) [PS4] Judgment (Sega, 12/13/18) – 148,246 (New) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 108,773 (1,121,020) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 97,529 (587,295) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 29,422 (1,911,174) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 27,625 (431,410) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 27,035 (2,767,712) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 14,417 (1,880,842) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 13,670 (1,195,951) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 12,027 (670,296) [NSW] Senran Kagura: Peach Ball & Reflexions Double Pack (Marvelous, 12/13/18) – 10,321 (New) [3DS] Luigi’s Mansion (Nintendo, 11/08/18) – 9,575 (64,375) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 8,063 (244,283) [PS4] Battlefield V (Electronic Arts, 11/20/18) – 6,846 (148,170) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 6,665 (1,780,187) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 6,536 (492,033) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (Nintendo, 09/14/18) – 5,938 (49,389) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 5,640 (154,936) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 5,318 (381,800)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles