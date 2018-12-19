Gungrave G.O.R.E. Launches in December 2019 - News

Publisher and developer Iggymob announced Gungrave G.O.R.E. will launch for the PlayStation 4 in December 2019.

Here is an overview of the trailer:

Gungrave G.O.R.E. will be released on December, 2019 on PS4. Get rid of Raven Clan, clan that makes the drug called "SEED", with full break and amazing action. Latest grahpics and brand new story will enhance your gaming experience!

