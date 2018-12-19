Outward Release Date Revealed - News

Publishers Deep Silver and Maximum Games, and developer Nine Dots Studio announced Outward will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 26, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Outward is an open-world fantasy adventure game featuring deep simulation and immersion. In it, players will experience an entirely new kind of RPG, where they play the role of a true inhabitant of a sprawling world, requiring biological maintenance and self-preservation against a harsh, uncaring environment. These simulation aspects also extend to the game’s representation of magic as an intricate web of rituals required to evoke supernatural powers. The game also packs a surprising feature: two-player local and online multiplayer, with local split-screen. This feature allows two friends to share a journey knowing they have at least one ally at their side and offers unique opportunities for strategy.

Key Features:

Survive in the wilds as you explore a vast and harsh land

Play solo or cooperatively, split-screen locally or online.

Ritualistic, step-by-step approach to spellcasting.

Constant auto-saving means you must live with your decisions.

Encounter dynamic defeat scenarios.

A unique experience with every playthrough.

