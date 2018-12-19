Wizard’s Symphony Info Details Dungeons, Quests and More - News

Arc System Works has released new information for that details dungeons, quests and more.

Dungeon Exploration:

There are numerous ruins and dungeons in the vicinity of the trade city Kazan. Although they are inhabited by dangerous monsters, you can obtain “Remnants” of ancient artifacts and the materials necessary to forge them by exploring.

Dungeon Talk:

Characters will sometimes start conversations while you are exploring a dungeon. This system is called “Dungeon Talk” and will include a great variety of topics that liven up the adventure, including hobbies, tastes, arguments, and even certain characters’ secrets. Characters will react in various ways depending on your progress in the story and dungeon.

Useful Exploration Features:

“Automatic Movement” is a handy feature for moving to places you have already been in a dungeon. It quickly and automatically moves the player to the intended destination via the fastest route.

There are also “Safe Areas” on each dungeon floor, where you can save your game, teleport to other floors’ Safe Areas, or return to Kazan.

■ Quests

Quests:

There are three types of quests:

Main Quest: Automatically accepted based on your progress in the story.

Automatically accepted based on your progress in the story. Sub Quest: Various requests from the people of the city.

Various requests from the people of the city. Character Quests: Unlocked based on character Affinity and your progress in the story.

By clearing quests, you can earn rewards such as items and money.

Character Quests:

Through Character Quests, you can enjoy special stories for each of the 10 characters, excluding protagonist Alto. Character Quests will be added based on your progress through the main story and Alto’s Affinity with that character. By clearing a Character Quest, you will unlock that character’s “After Story.”

■ Growth and Evolution

Skill Customization:

Through Skill Customization, you can spend skill points earned through leveling up and other means to acquire unique new skills for each character. Which skills you acquire or strengthen is up to you. You can also mix and match certain skills to try to create synergy between characters.

Remnants:

Remnants are ancient artifacts that lie in wait in dungeons that can be equipped to Remnant Slots on weapons and armor, which exhibit effects such as increasing stats, resistance, and more. Remnants can be obtained from dungeon treasure chests, monster drops, or through Remnant Forging.

Remnant Forging:

You can acquire new Remnants through Remnant Forging at Yildiz’ Magical Shop. When forging, random effects will be given to the Remnant, and its effect will change based on your Forge Rank.

Upgrading Weapons and Armor:

You can strengthen your weapons and armor to increase their stats by using materials obtained in the dungeon at the Blacksmith Sunbel shop. Additionally, when you strengthen a weapon or armor to a certain level, its number of Remnant Slots will increase.

Wizard’s Symphony will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 28, 2019.

