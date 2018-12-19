Switch Tops US Charts in November in Terms of Dollars, Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops Software Charts - News

The Nintendo was the best-selling console in the US in terms of dollars for the month of November, according to NPD. All three consoles had strong sales for the month with over 1.3 million units sold each.

"For the first time in history, three console platforms achieved more than 1 million units sold in a November month, as the Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One each generated over 1.3 million unit sales," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "It is only the second time in history any three platforms achieved more than 1 million units sold in a November period. The first occurred in November 2010, when the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Xbox 360 achieved the feat."

Only Nintendo saw growth year-over-year in terms of dollars. "Hardware spending in November 2018 grew 3 percent when compared to a year ago, to $3.9 billion," said Piscatella. "Significant growth in Nintendo Switch spending offset declines in spending experienced across all other platforms."

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is the second fastest selling game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in history, trailing only 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII," added Piscattela. "This is the fifth consecutive year, and ninth time in the last 10 years, that a title from the Call of Duty franchise has been the best-selling game over the January through November time period."

The overall market was basically flat year-over-year with $2.693 billion spent on hardware, software and accessories in November 2018, while in November 2017 $2.706 billion was spent.

Here are the overall results in terms of dollars:

Here are results from November 2018:

Total: $2.693 billion (flat from $2.706 billion in November 2017)

$2.693 billion (flat from $2.706 billion in November 2017) Hardware: $1.182 billion (up 3 percent from $1.147 billion)

$1.182 billion (up 3 percent from $1.147 billion) PC and console software: $1.008 billion (down 15 percent from $1.188 billion)

$1.008 billion (down 15 percent from $1.188 billion) Accessories and game cards: $503 million (up 35 percent from $371 million)

Results for 2018 year-to-date:

Total: $13.214 billion (up 16 percent from $11.378 billion in 2017 year to date)

$13.214 billion (up 16 percent from $11.378 billion in 2017 year to date) Hardware: $3.905 billion (up 14 percent from $3.441 billion)

$3.905 billion (up 14 percent from $3.441 billion) PC and console software: $5.849 billion (up 9 percent from $5.369 billion)

$5.849 billion (up 9 percent from $5.369 billion) Accessories: $3.46 billion (up 35 percent from $2.568 billion)





Red Dead Redemption 2 was the best-selling games for the month and is currently the second best-selling game ion 2018, only behind Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII.

"Red Dead Redemption 2 is the best-selling game of November 2018 and is the 2nd best-selling game year-to-date," said Piscatella. "With two months in market, sales of Red Dead Redemption 2 now exceed the lifetime sales of the previous title in the franchise, Red Dead Redemption, by nearly 40 percent."

Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee debut in fifth and sixth, respectively. "Launch month sales of Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu are the second highest in franchise history, trailing only Pokémon Stadium, which launched on the Nintendo 64 in the March 2000 tracking period," said Piscatella.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in November in terms of dollars:

Red Dead Redemption II Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII** Battlefield V** Fallout 76* Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu* Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee* NBA 2K19 Madden NFL 19^ Spyro Reignited Trilogy FIFA 19** Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Super Mario Party* Marvel’s Spider-Man Mario Kart 8* WWE 2K19 God of War 2018 Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Just Dance 2019 Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 4

*Does not include digital sales

**Does not include PC digital sales

Thanks Venture Beat.

