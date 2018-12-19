Memories Off: Innocent Fille for Dearest Announced for NS, PS4, PSV - News

Memories Off: Innocent Fille for Dearest will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on March 28, 2019 in Japan, according to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

The regular edition is priced at 7,800 yen, while a limited edition will be available for 9,800 yen.

