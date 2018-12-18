Battle Princess Madelyn Launches This Week for NS and PS4, 2019 in Europe - News

Developers Causal Bit Games and Hound Picked Games announced Battle Princess Madelyn will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America on Thursday, December 20. It will also launch for the Switch in Europe on January 7, 2019. No release date has been announced for the PlayStation 4 version in Europe.

Battle Princess Madelyn is available now on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Battle Princess Madelyn is a game that follows the journey of a young knight in training, Madelyn, and her ghostly pet dog, Fritzy. They set out on a journey to save her kingdom and her family from the clutches of an evil wizard.

Set in the vein of classic Ghouls N’ Ghosts and Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon’s Trap, the instantly classic and familiar gameplay will transport old-school gamers back to their heyday, and the self-adjusting difficulty will allow for even the most novice of gamer to pick up and play!

Join Madelyn as she battles through graveyards, swamps, castles, the countryside, and more! Polished gameplay, breathtaking visuals, jaw-dropping dual soundtracks, and epic adventures await!

Key Features:

A mix of fast-paced classic arcade action with the adventure elements of classic console games from the golden age of console gaming.

Amazingly detailed hand drawn pixel art brought to life by the magical lighting of the Unity Engine.

Battle Princess Madelyn has two modes of game play: Arcade which is fast-paced old school action, and Story mode for the full adventure experience of questing and the battle princess!

Find all of the collectibles hidden throughout the stages for extra rewards!

10 levels, each of which include up to five stages.

Fully re-playable stages at any point—if you’ve unlocked it, you can play it as much as you want!

Masses of upgradable weapons that depend on your armor in arcade mode, or having the upgraded at the blacksmith in story mode!

Your ghostly dog companion, Fritzy, gains powers as you progress through the game!

Special weapons for special occasions and some of these grant access to secret areas!

An original story written by a professional children’s author.

A story that spans the globe and time! A story told by her grandfather while she is sick, Madelyn will experience life as her magical portal traveling counterpart and will save her family no matter where they are in the world.

Amazing Dual Soundtrack:

Two completely different soundtracks to suit your tastes! Classic Arcade FM / PCM to set the hectic pacing, or Modern Orchestrated to set the mood for the scene!

Orchestrated and Arcade Soundtrack by Gryzor87 of Maldita Castilla fame!

Stunning Visuals:

Masterfully crafted pixel art by veteran pixel artist Christopher Obritsch.

Amazing visual cut scenes to help tell the story between the action

Dynamic lighting to add depth to the detailed pixel art!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

