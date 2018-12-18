Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the Fastest-Selling Nintendo Home Console Game of All Time in Europe - News

Nintendo UK announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate set a new record for the company. The game is now the fastest-selling Nintendo home console game of all time in Europe.

Thank you for making Super #SmashBrosUltimate the fastest-selling Nintendo home console game of all time in Europe! pic.twitter.com/Tx6MfBuPUt — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) December 18, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

