Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 4 DLC Release Date Revealed

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 4 DLC will launch on December 19.

View a trailer for Extra Pack 4 below:





Extra Pack 4 includes the following:

Two new playable characters: SSGSS Gogeta and Broly Super Saiyan Full Power

A new stage: Tournament of Power Arena

Five Parallel Quests

Two costumes and accessories

Eight skills and 15 Super Souls

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

