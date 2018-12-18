Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Gets European Release Date - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Marvelous Europe announced Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will launch in Europe and Australia on the PlayStation 4 on January 18, 2019 and Windows PC via Steam on January 22, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

For the first time Senran Kagura fans will be able to experience the fated rivalry between Hanzo National Academy and Hebijo Clandestine Girls’ Academy students in full 3D environments with newly improved character models and cut-scenes. Shortly after release additional DLC episodes will be released that will reveal new details of Yumi and Miyabi’s histories prior to meeting Asuka and Homura.

Marvelous Europe have also confirmed that a selection of downloadable content, such as Costumes, Hairstyles and Accessories, previously released for Senran Kagura: Estival Versus will also be compatible with Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal. Compatible content installed on the PlayStation 4 console will appear in the Dressing Room, allowing fans further customisation options for that personalized Senran Kagura experience.

*Not all previously released DLC is compatible with Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal.

