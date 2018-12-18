Switch Fastest-Selling System This Generation in the US, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sells 3M Units in 11 Days - News

/ 644 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch is the fastest-selling system in the US this generation with more than 8.7 million units sold through the end of November 2018, according to NPD. It took the system 21 months to reach the figure.

Nintendo is also the best-selling software publisher in the US in 2018 through November. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has sold over three million units in 11 days, according to Nintendo’s internal sales data.





"We are thrilled to see such a strong reaction from consumers in the second holiday season for Nintendo Switch," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We’re looking forward to delivering more excitement and smiles to our fans in the coming year and beyond."

Here is data from Nintendo of America with sales specific to the US:

Nintendo hardware unit and dollar sales for 2018 are at their highest annual totals since 2011.

Nintendo eShop sales have grown 105 percent over 2017.

Evergreen Nintendo Switch games have set new milestones, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling over four million and five million units, respectively. Super Mario Odyssey has sold over 4.7 million units.

In addition to the fast-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, other recently released games that continue to make a splash include Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, which together total two million units, and Super Mario Party at 1.4 million.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles