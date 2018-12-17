Rad Rodgers: Radical Edition Headed to Switch, Free Update Coming to PS4, X1 and PC - News

THQ Nordic has announced Rad Rodgers: Radical Edition for the Nintendo Switch, and a free update for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC versions of the game. The Nintendo Switch versions and free update will launch on the same day in early 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Rad Rodgers: Radical Edition will release on Nintendo Switch in early 2019. Current owners of the game on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One will also receive all the new Radical Edition via a free update.

AAhhh… much better: The Radical Edition’s new features:

Two-Player Couch Co-op – Play together with a friend! Enemies can prepare themselves for tough battles.

Battle Mode – Tired of team play? Fight against your friends and show them who’s boss!

New Playable Characters – Take on the roles of Lo Wang (Shadow Warrior), Duke

Nukem, Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison and more

New Abilities!

New Minigames!

New Overworld!

New Levels!

And tons of new secrets, collectibles and unlockables!

