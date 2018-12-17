Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization and Fatal Bullet Headed to Switch - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco announced Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in spring 2019.

The publisher also announced Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in summer 2019.

