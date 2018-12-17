Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization and Fatal Bullet Headed to Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 346 Views
Publisher Bandai Namco announced Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in spring 2019.
The publisher also announced Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in summer 2019.
【SAOHR】【SAOFB】Nintendo Switch版SAOゲーム2タイトルの発売時期が決定！— ソードアート・オンライン ゲーム公式情報 (@sao_gameinfo) December 17, 2018
ホロウ・リアリゼーションは2019年春、フェイタル・バレットは2019年夏予定です。今後の続報にご期待ください！#SAO #SAOFB #GGO #SAOHR pic.twitter.com/2l0ijUmr6l
