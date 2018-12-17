Red Dead Redemption 2 Retakes the Top Spot in the UK Charts - News

posted 6 hours ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 has retaken the top spot on the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending December 15. Sales for the game increased 19 percent, while the PlayStation 4 version accounted for 61 percent of the sales.

FIFA 19 increased one spot to second place as sales increased 30 percent, following price cuts. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII saw sales increase 175 percent as the games price was cut. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate dropped to fourth in its second week as sales dropped 52 percent.





The majority of titles in the top 10 saw sales increase. Spyro Reignited Trilogy sales increased 65 percent, Marvel's Spider-Man sales increased 68 percent and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy sales increased 63 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Spyro Reignited Trilogy Battlefield V Forza Horizon 4 Marvel's Spider-Man Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

