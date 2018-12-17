Hajime Tabata Discusses Why He Left Square Enix to Form JP Games - News

Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata during a live stream discussed why he left Square Enix to establish JP Games.

"I made the decision to leave Square Enix, and in our various discussions regarding duties and position hand-offs, the fate of Final Fantasy XV‘s downloadable content was decided," said Tabata.

"Personally, ceasing the development of Final Fantasy XV‘s downloadable content was a disappointment. I am truly sorry to all the people who were looking forward to it."





"Deciding to leave the company was ultimately an issue of my motivation," he added . "I want to go in my own direction and do what I want without annoying anyone or the company.

"I am disappointed that I was not able to release all of the Final Fantasy XV downloadable content myself and am truly sorry. But there is no relationship between that and my leaving the company.

"I didn’t get into a fight with Square Enix, I left on good terms."

Thanks Gematsu.

