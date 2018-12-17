Hajime Tabata Discusses Why He Left Square Enix to Form JP Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 609 Views
Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata during a live stream discussed why he left Square Enix to establish JP Games.
"I made the decision to leave Square Enix, and in our various discussions regarding duties and position hand-offs, the fate of Final Fantasy XV‘s downloadable content was decided," said Tabata.
"Personally, ceasing the development of Final Fantasy XV‘s downloadable content was a disappointment. I am truly sorry to all the people who were looking forward to it."
"Deciding to leave the company was ultimately an issue of my motivation," he added . "I want to go in my own direction and do what I want without annoying anyone or the company.
"I am disappointed that I was not able to release all of the Final Fantasy XV downloadable content myself and am truly sorry. But there is no relationship between that and my leaving the company.
"I didn’t get into a fight with Square Enix, I left on good terms."
Thanks Gematsu.
3 Comments
He was also the director of the Kingdom Hearts 3 epilogue, so that was cancelled too :P
Not sure how he can say he left on good terms. Tabitha - "Hey Square I know I know I messed up bad with FFXV and I'm suppose to be doing 3 more DLC for it, but is it cool that I leave to do my own thing and just cancel that altogether?" Square - "Yeap that's totally cool!". Unless Square was the one to actually let him go, but usually Square would then have a replacement to finish off the rest of the DLC no? Either way it just sucks that FFXV started off messy and will be ending messy. Still a great game and had tons of potential, just had the wrong person to execute it.
Your first quote should be attributed to Nomura.
If that DLC stuff is on him then he can forget about any support from me. He should had left after completing the DLC that were promised.
Japanese companies are known to be vindictive. Tecmo with Itagaki and Konami with Kojima are two examples of this. He'd be a fool to say anyrhing negative about Square. He basically tells us in a politically correct way that Square would not sign off on the games he would like to make. So he left so he could do just that.
