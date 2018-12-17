Kingdom Hearts III Final Battle Trailer Drops Early - News

/ 366 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The new Kingdom Hearts III trailer, titled "Final Battle", has dropped a day early, apparently due to preparations being ready earlier than anticipated. You can check it out below:

If that wasn't enough for you then check out the short Japanese advert that was released recently.

Kingdom Hearts III launches in the west on January 29th, 2019, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

