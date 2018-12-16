SEGA Ages: Puyo Puyo and Puyo Puyo Tsu Announced for Switch - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

SEGA at the Puyo Puyo Championship December 2018 Tournament announced Puyo Puyo and Puyo Puyo Tsu will be coming to the Nintendo Switch as SEGA Ages titles.





The release date will be announced at a later date.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles