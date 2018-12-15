New PlayStation Releases This Week - Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 15 games in total will release this week.





Here is the full list of games:

Atari Flashback Classics, PS Vita — Digital

Battle Princess Madelyn, PS4 — Digital

Beats Fever, PS4 — Digital

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!, PS4 — Digital

Dreamwalker, PS Vita — Digital

Gun Club VR, PS VR — Digital

Hellfront: Honeymoon, PS4 — Digital

London Detective Mysteria, PS Vita — Digital

Nippon Marathon, PS4 — Digital

One Word By Powgi, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

R-Type Dimensions EX, PS4 — Digital

Razed, PS4 — Digital

Scintillatron 4096, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

VR Apocalypse, PS VR — Digital

Warhammer: Vermintide 2, PS4 — Digital

