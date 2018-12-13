Tokyo School Life Headed to Switch in February 2019 - News

Publisher PQube announced it will release the romance visual novel, Tokyo School Life, for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 13, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Embark on an unforgettable trip as an exchange student to Tokyo and make the acquaintance of three lovely girls, whom you will spend your summer vacation with. Explore the city with them, hang out together during lunch breaks and maybe – with the right words – even more… Beautiful animations, multiple endings, learning or improving Japanese language basics and everything else about Tokyo School Life make the lighthearted summer love story a must have for anime fans and those interested in the land of the rising sun.

Key Features:

Find your high school sweetheart – Meet and befriend Karin, Aoi and Sakura: three charming girls who attend the same school and dorm as you, spend lunch breaks together and get to know them.

– Meet and befriend Karin, Aoi and Sakura: three charming girls who attend the same school and dorm as you, spend lunch breaks together and get to know them. Your choices will affect the outcome – As you progress through the story, you will get to know more about Karin, Aoi and Sakura. Select the best answers to befriend one of them and perhaps with the right words, your love for you dream girl will be reciprocated.

– As you progress through the story, you will get to know more about Karin, Aoi and Sakura. Select the best answers to befriend one of them and perhaps with the right words, your love for you dream girl will be reciprocated. Level up your Japanese! – Boost your Japanese skills whether you are a beginner or an advanced learner. In addition to English, Tokyo School Life lets you display the text in kana, romaji and even in kanji! It is the perfect opportunity to learn vocabulary and study Japanese sentence constructions in a fun and engaging way!

– Boost your Japanese skills whether you are a beginner or an advanced learner. In addition to English, Tokyo School Life lets you display the text in kana, romaji and even in kanji! It is the perfect opportunity to learn vocabulary and study Japanese sentence constructions in a fun and engaging way! Fully animated and voiced characters – Characters are brought to life thanks to a splendid art style and a talented Japanese voice cast. The girls are rendered in a smooth animation style and change their expression as you interact with them. Never before has a visual novel been this immersive!

