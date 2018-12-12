Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Debuts Atop of the Japanese Charts - News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 1,220,535 units, according to Media Create for the week ending December 9. The game helped increase sales of the Nintendo Switch to 281,222 units.

Just Cause 4 (PS4) debuted in seventh with sales of 16,100 units. Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle (PS4) debuted in 13th with sales of 7,318 units. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in 16th with sales of 5,903 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 281,222 units. The PS4 sold 74,496 units, the 3DS sold 14,272 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,484 units and Xbox One sold 149 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 1,220,535 (New) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 93,787 (1,012,247) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 69,861 (489,767) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 20,995 (1,881,751) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 19,083 (2,740,677) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 16,948 (403,784) [PS4] Just Cause 4 (Square Enix, 12/06/18) – 16,100 (New) [PS4] Battlefield V (Electronic Arts, 11/20/18) – 10,555 (141,324) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 9,592 (1,866,426) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,531 (1,182,281) [3DS] Persona Q2: New Shadow Labyrinth (Atlus, 11/29/18) – 8,076 (87,823) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 7,677 (658,270) [PS4] Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle (Capcom, 12/06/18) – 7,318 (New) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 6,515 (485,497) [3DS] Luigi’s Mansion (Nintendo, 11/08/18) – 6,466 (54,800) [NSW] Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle (Capcom, 12/06/18) – 5,903 (New) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 5,113 (236,220) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 4,931 (1,773,521) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 3,601 (376,482) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (Nintendo, 09/14/18) – 3,597 (43,451)

