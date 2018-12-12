Super Animal Royale Available Now on Steam Early Access - News

Pixile has released the top-down 2D twist on the battle royale game, Super Animal Royale, on Steam Early Access.

The game will be free to play through Sunday, December 16 at 4am PST / 7am EST. After that time it will be available for $12.99, however, you can purchase it for 10 percent off until December 19. The Founder's Edition, which includes extra content and the soundtrack, is also available.

View the Early Access launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Super Animal Royale is an intense, strategic, top-down 2D twist on the battle royale genre. Up to 64 adorably murderous animals fight tooth and claw (and machine gun) across diverse, exotic biomes, each vying for top dog (or top cat, or top sloth...you get the idea).





Enjoy atmospheric battle royale action from a whole new top down perspective.

An intuitive fog of war system enables sneaky, strategic play.

Explore a massive, beautifully illustrated island paradise, with diverse biomes and the cryptic remains of a super safari park gone awry.

Chop the tall grass to find hidden items, because that’s what you do with tall grass.



The top down view and streamlined mechanics make this the most accessible battle royale yet, while surprisingly deep strategy and a high skill cap rewards more advanced players. The game has also been optimized to run smoothly whether you play on a Macbook or a beastly gaming PC.



The island and roster of genetically engineered super animals are constantly (ahem) evolving with updates. Your super animal can be customized with new outfits, tombstones, death explosions, weapons, dance moves, and more, so you can look your best as you do your worst.



