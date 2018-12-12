Overland to Release in 2019 - News

Finji announced the indie survival-strategy game, Overland, will launch for Windows PC in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Overland is a turn-based survival game with procedurally generated levels set in post-apocalyptic North America. Every random level is full of close calls and hard choices, even though the interface is approachable and easy to learn. Manage your squad, fuel supplies, medkits and weapons by making the right choices on the procedural roadmaps. A road trip straight into the heart of the cataclysmic event that changed the Earth forever.

