Diablo III: Eternal Collection on Switch Sells an Estimated 125,325 Units in 2 Days at Retail - Sales

/ 499 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The dungeon crawler action RPG from publisher and developer Blizzard Entertainment - Diablo III: Eternal Collection - sold 125,325 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 3.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 77,098 units sold (62%), compared to 29,613 units sold in Europe (24%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 4,348 units in the UK, 6,259 units in Germany, and 7,959 units in France.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection released for the Nintendo Switch on November 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles