Diablo III: Eternal Collection on Switch Sells an Estimated 125,325 Units in 2 Days at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 499 Views
The dungeon crawler action RPG from publisher and developer Blizzard Entertainment - Diablo III: Eternal Collection - sold 125,325 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 3.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Good numbers. I'm one of those buyers.
Game gets boring after an hour definitely not my definition of a nintendo worthy title, people should try Xenoblade 2 first then this
Games being "nintendo worthy" is the exact way in which we got to the situation where third party games rarely touch Nintendo consoles. Just because a game isn't as good as a Nintendo title does not mean it isn't worthy.
This game is more than worthy. What a silly thing to say.
Lol so there were no awful NES games with the Nintendo Seal of Quality?
That's a pretty decent opening, the PS4 and Xbone version of the game didn't do that well either even when they came out when the game was more popular. Looking from Amazon and the eShop, the game is looking to have greater legs than most third party games. Fair shot at being a million seller.
It says that the PS4 version did almost twice this and the Xbox version did about 5k more.
- 0
Oops, I read that as you saying it did better than the Xbox One and PS4 version. My bad : )
- 0
So inline with Dark Souls, sounds like a good number
