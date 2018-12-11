Tripwire to Release Next Game Maneater on Epic Games Store - News

Tripwire Interactive announced it has partnered with Epic Games to release Maneater exclusively on Epic Games Store for a year. After 12 months the game will release on other PC platforms.





"From getting our start winning the first Epic Make Something Unreal modding contest in 2004 to having our game Maneater selected by Epic for the inaugural group of games to come to the new Epic Games store, Tripwire is excited to once again join Epic in forging this next chapter of gaming history," said Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson.

"Epic are doing something unheard of for digital distribution platforms – they are taking risks by putting money back into the independent development ecosystem via funding some games. This allows developers to take bigger chances and make better games than they would be able to otherwise. That’s a win for everyone."

