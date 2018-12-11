Left Alive Gets Find a Way to Survive Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 267 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new gameplay trailer for Left Alive called Find a Way to Survive.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the trailer:

As demonstrated in the latest trailer, titled “Find a Way to Survive,” Left Alive encourages players to rely on their basic instincts to forge their own paths to survival by utilizing stealth mechanics, crafting, traps and more. The dark, gritty setting of Left Alive also poses challenges to players as they weigh the potential outcomes of their interactions with other survivors, which can help or hinder each other’s chances for survival.

Left Alive follows three different protagonists, each with their own stories, missions and potential paths to salvation. The game features a variety of action-packed play styles for players, blending strategic stealth maneuvers with frenetic gun battles and adrenaline-fueled encounters with powerfully armed troops, armored vehicles and towering mechs.

Left Alive will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on March 5, 2019 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles