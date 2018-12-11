The Caligula Effect: Overdose Gets Switch Release Date in Japan - News

The Caligula Effect: Overdose will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on March 14, 2019, according to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

Pre-orders for the game include Go-Home Club costumes and costumes that make the game easier. There are no plans to release these costumes as DLC.





The Caligula Effect: Overdose will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 12, 2019 in North America and March 15, 2019 in Europe.

Thanks Gematsu.

